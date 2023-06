This week’s Player of the Week is a senior who lived every kid’s dream with a shot he’ll never forget.

HF-L’s Chase Perryman scored the game winning goal in double overtime to give the Cougars a sectional championship last Tuesday. He finished with four goals in the contest.

Then in the Far West Regionals, Perryman scored three goals to help HF-L advance to the state final four.

It’s more than worthy enough to be our Player of the Week.