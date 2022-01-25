Fairport’s Bella Pucci is our Player of the Week

The junior from Fairport led the way with 27 points in their win over Victor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport girls basketball team is off to 10-4 start to the season and junior guard Bella Pucci is a big reason why.

The Red Raiders were looking to avenge their loss to Victor earlier and they did just that behind the strong play of Pucci. She dropped 27 points and seven rebounds in a 64-50 win over the Blue Devils.

Earlier in the week, in another Class AA showdown, Pucci showed off her versatility with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals in their 56-46 win over Mercy.

The Red Raiders were ranked 26th in Class AA in the most recent New York State Sportswriters Association Rankings.