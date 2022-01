The senior standout scored his 1,000th point in a win over Franklin last week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has produced talented basketball players over the years and our Player of the Week will be next on that list.

East guard Damani Barley dropped 33 points to help the Eagles take down Franklin 95-64. Barley wasted no time scoring 21 of 33 points in the first half. Barley also scored his 1,000th career point in the contest.

The Eagles are 6-2 on the season and will hit the road to take on Leadership Academy on Friday, January 21st.