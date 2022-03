They say big time players make big time plays in big time moments.

This Monday’s Player of the Week did exactly that.

East Rochester’s Sam Lewis scored 34 points, 17 rebounds and got seven steals to help the Bombers win the Class C1 final on Saturday and earn their second sectional title in a row.

In the semifinal game on Wednesday, the senior had 16 points and 14 rebounds to help land ER in the title game.

Those dominant performances are why Lewis is our Player of the Week.