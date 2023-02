This week’s Player of the Week is a senior who stepped up big when the chips were down.

Batavia’s Javin McFollins poured in 30 points Friday night including 27 in the second half and 15 in the fourth quarter alone. The performance led the Blue Devils to a come from behind win against Eastridge.

McFollins finished the week with 70 points in three games as Batavia went 2-1.

It’s enough to be our Player of the Week.