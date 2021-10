ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Player of the Week this time of year isn’t about who piled up the biggest numbers, but about who authored the best story.

Olympia sophomore Kudtira DeRosa wrote an all-timer Friday night. She scored a goal with only a minute left to give the Spartans a Class B1 Sectional Title. DeRosa also scored in overtime to give Olympia a 1-0 win in the semis.

This was the first team sport sectional title for Olympia in fifteen years; that’s more than enough to be Player of the Week.