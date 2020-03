ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Believe it or not, there were high school games in Rochester just five days ago. So that does allow us to award one more Player of the Week.

On Wednesday night, East topped Eastridge in a phenomenal state qualifier game. Kai McCullough led the way for the Eagles, scoring 25 points to power his team to a 71-64 final score.

With the disappointing way his season ended, he can take some solace in knowing he’s our final Player of the Week.