For likely the last time this fall, it’s time to name a Player of the Week. This week, we turn to the leader of the last Section V team still standing.

McQuaid QB Joe Cairns completed 11 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. He also scored 3 more touchdowns rushing: leading the Knights to a State Semifinal win and a spot in Sunday’s Championship game.

It also landed Cairns our Player of the Week.