Back by popular demand, our Player of the Week is here!

To kick it off, we’ve got a senior who helped lead his team to a surprise victory over a class AA powerhouse.

Andrew Passero put on a show during McQuaid’s 28-0 shut out over Pittsford. He racked up over 250 yards of combined offense and scored three touchdowns.

Two of those TD’s came through the air, a 49 yard and a 37-yard reception.

All helping McQuaid open the season 2-0 against two big-time class AA rivals Aquinas and Pittsford.