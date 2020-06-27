1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Play-in round team wins draft lottery, shot at Lafrenière

by: STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Canada’s Alexis Lafreniere shoots during the team’s practice at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Lafreniere. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft.

After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he’d be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes.

The New York Rangers could win the Stanley Cup and get the chance to take Lafreniere with either the Carolina Hurricanes’ or Toronto Maple Leafs’ pick. Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins or Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers could get lucky again.

After the league-worst Detroit Red Wings dropped to fourth, the Los Angeles Kings got the second pick and the Ottawa Senators ended up with Nos. 3 and 5 because of the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade with San Jose, there are 16 teams still in the running for No. 1.

“It’s an interesting night,” Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake said.

As part of the NHL’s 24-team playoff format if it resumes, 16 teams will play each other in best-of-five series to move on — and the losers of those matchups now have a major consolation prize looming.

“Still not drafted, so we’ll still have to wait a little bit,” said Lafreniere, a star left winger for Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League who also was captain of Canada’s world junior championship gold medal-winning team.

There was a 24.5% chance of a play-in around team winning the top pick, just below Ottawa’s chances with its pick and San Jose’s. The Red Wings had an 18.5% chance.

Detroit finished 23 points behind 30th-place Ottawa and was the biggest loser of the night dropping out of the top three. The Sharks are in the same company after not being in contention this season and losing out on the chance to take center Quinton Byfield second.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

