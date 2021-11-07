Pittsford wins 20th straight girls swimming sectional title

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford continued their dominance in the pool, winning their 20th straight sectional title on Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center.

Final Team standings:

1. Pittsford, 455

2. Victor-Bloomfield, 327

3. Penfield, 230

4. Webster, 227

5. Brighton, 223

6. Greece, 202

7. Hilton, 186

8. Fairport, 173

9. RCSD-United, 108

10. Rush Henrietta, 3

Swimmer of the Meet honors went to Erin DeHollander from Victor-Bloomfield having won 2 relays, the 200 IM, and 100 breaststroke. Coach of the Year honors was awarded to Jeff Humphreys from Greece and Webster won the Monroe County Sportsmanship Award.

Individual champions and full results are listed here.