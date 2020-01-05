Pittsford hockey coach Steve Thering reaches milestone 200 wins

Sports

Panthers top Greece 7-3

Posted: / Updated:

Steve Thering has spent 13 years as the head coach of the Pittsford Panthers hockey team, and today he reached a new milestone as he picked up his 200th career win. The Pittsford Panthers defeated the Greece Storm 7-2.

The game was tied at 2 after the first period, but the Panthers were able to score twice early to make it a 4-2 game. The Storm answered late in the second, but Pittsford added 3 in the third period to get the win and reward Thering with a celebratory shower on the bench.

“It feels good, it feels good to obviously get that but then I think it says a lot about the program, the district, the families,” says Thering. “I mean there have been so many families over the years that have come through. I have two former players on staff. You know it just feels to have all the support of those people.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss