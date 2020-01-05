Pittsford hockey coach Steve Thering reaches milestone 200 wins

Steve Thering has spent 13 years as the head coach of the Pittsford Panthers hockey team, and today he reached a new milestone as he picked up his 200th career win. The Pittsford Panthers defeated the Greece Storm 7-2.

The game was tied at 2 after the first period, but the Panthers were able to score twice early to make it a 4-2 game. The Storm answered late in the second, but Pittsford added 3 in the third period to get the win and reward Thering with a celebratory shower on the bench.

“It feels good, it feels good to obviously get that but then I think it says a lot about the program, the district, the families,” says Thering. “I mean there have been so many families over the years that have come through. I have two former players on staff. You know it just feels to have all the support of those people.”