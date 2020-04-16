Pioneering boxing ref dies, sport’s 1st black Olympic judge

Breaking News
62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Pioneering boxing ref dies, sport’s 1st black Olympic judge

Sports

by: JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Carmen Williamson, who in the 1940s and ’50s was a top U.S. amateur boxer and then in 1984 became the first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympic games, has died. He was 94.

Williamson died of COVID-19 complications on April 8 at a hospital in Toledo, one of his daughters said Thursday. He was just three weeks away from receiving his college degree from the University of Toledo — a pursuit he began nearly 20 years ago, she said.

“He loved education, the process, the classes,” said Celia Williamson, the youngest of his four surviving daughters. “He sat in the front row and would always arrive early.”

In addition to refereeing, he traveled the world in the 1980s, teaching the sport to young people, using a training program he had developed, she said.

“He would take assignments in dark, warn-torn countries where white trainers wouldn’t go, like Sierra Leone,” Celia Williamson said. “He wanted to teach. It gave you something positive to do through exercise and discipline. He wanted young men around the world to stand honorably.”

Williamson didn’t talk much about his boxing career, she said, and years passed before she and her sisters found out that he had been awarded an honorary gold medal after officiating at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

They did, though, see photos of him with boxing royalty, including Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Williamson, who lived in Toledo nearly all of his life, fought as a featherweight and finished with a record of 250-14. He served in the Navy and worked more than 40 years at the Army’s automotive tank division in Warren, Michigan.

During his retirement, he began taking college classes and it wasn’t until just recently that he realized he was close enough to get a liberal studies degree.

He was taking three classes this semester when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, his daughter said. University of Toledo officials will ask the school’s trustees to award his degree posthumously.

“That’s the one thing he didn’t have,” his daughter said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss