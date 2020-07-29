Golf’s U.S. Open coming to New York in September, no fans allowed

MAMARONECK, NY – JUNE 18: Colin Montgomerie of Scotland putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2006 US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club on June 18, 2006 in Mamaroneck, New York. Geoff Ogilvy won the Championship by one stroke. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the 151st day since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media to offer an update on the statewide status of the pandemic.

The governor announced that golf’s U.S. Open Championship will be held at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York from September 14th to September 20th without fans.

“The 2020 U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck this September. The national championship is a great event. It will be held without fans and the organizers are working with the State Department of Health to ensure everyone’s safety,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Wednesday press release. “Today’s numbers show continued progress – and our goal now is to protect that progress as states across the nation see their infections rates surge. We cannot go backwards, so remember to wear your mask and stay New York Tough.”

“We are very grateful to Governor Cuomo and his team for their collaboration over the past few months,” said USGA CEO Mike Davis in a press release. “We are very proud to give our competitors and champions the opportunity to chase their dreams at the U.S. Open to Winged Foot Golf Club in September. While we will miss having fans on-site, we know this is the right decision to make for the players and the community.”

The governor was joined on the conference call by the Mayor Rick Kriseman of St. Petersburg, Florida, where a team of New York state specialists are on the ground to assist in COVID-19 efforts. Gov. Cuomo said New York sent experts, PPE, and other supplies and resources to assist the region. New York has previously helped Florida with the pandemic, and Texas, and Georgia.

“I wish Florida would have a state mask mandate,” Kriseman said. “But the supplies you’re sending us is really making an impact. On behalf of this community I say thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Officials from the governor’s office say New York is providing the following supplies:

124,000 Surgical Masks (50 cases)

7,500 VTM Test Kits

7,500 Gowns

11,500 Gloves

7,500 N95 Masks

7,500 Face Shields

1,250 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

1,200 Sanitizing Wipes

120 Goggles

10 Closed Circuit Ventilators

10 iPads to assist with tele-health needs

The governor said the virus data in New York continues to trend in a positive direction. Numbers for Tuesday, according to the governor:

62,276 tests conducted with 715 coming back positive for an infection rate of 1.1%

5 New Yorkers died from COVID-19, 25,132 total to date

619 virus hospitalizations statewide, lowest since March 18

76 virus intubations statewide, lowest since March 15

“All the news, all the numbers, are very good,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The goal now is to protect our progress.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.5% 1.2% 1.8% Central New York 0.4% 0.9% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.4% 0.6% Long Island 1.5% 1.1% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.1% 1.3% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 2.0% 1.8% New York City 1.2% 0.9% 1.1% North Country 0.2% 0.6% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 1.3% Western New York 1.2% 0.9% 1.6%

The governor announced that beginning Wednesday, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles would allow driving schools to allow distance learning for driver safety courses, via Zoom, FaceTime, WebEx, Skype, and other video conferencing apps.

Gov. Cuomo said New York state is facing a fiscal deficit of roughly $30 billion for this year and next year as a result of the pandemic. He said that if states don’t receive funding in a federal stimulus bill, then New York would have to cut services by 20%.

“These are real life consequences,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The House submitted a bill, and in that bill, the HEROES Act, they repealed SALT. That is of major importance to New York. That was a theft, it was $15 billion more for New Yorkers, about $8,700 per house hold, every year. I’ve been fighting SALT since day one. It was outrageous by the federal government.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.