Over $75,000 were raised for the charity foundation through the Pro-Am

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — PGA REACH, a charitable foundation under the PGA of America, hosted a charity Pro-Am at the Oak Hill Country Club this afternoon.

The mission of the charity is impact the lives of the youth, military, and diverse populations through the game of golf. Over $75,000 were raised for PGA REACH through the Pro-Am.

Oak Hill also hosted a PGA Hope clinic taught by the country’s club instructors. 14 military veterans in total participated in the clinic. The senior director of PGA REACH Impact, Kennie Sims talked about the flagship pillars of the foundation.

“Hope which stands for helping our patriots everywhere,” said Sims. “That’s our initiative to help veterans reintegrate into being in society and to help them with their therapeutic needs.”

The Executive Director WNYPGA, Chip Clover, stated that there is an untapped market in the Rochester area for veterans and the game of golf.

“It’s pretty cool that golf is the central point that is bringing our veterans to us,” said Clover. “Golf through the Veteran Affairs connection is actually considered therapy to our veterans. “

Chris Nowak, a military veteran is the PGA HOPE military and veteran liaison, said that golf is a big passion of his and reflects life as a whole.

“If you have a bad shot, you have to forget about it,” said Nowak. “It’s just like having a bad day, you have to move forward. That’s what we’re trying to do with the game of golf. With our veteran population its getting them to understand that they can focus on something else other than the trauma’s they’ve experienced, the traumas they’ve witnessed and the traumas we’ve been dealing with since we’ve gotten back.”

The PGA REACH Western New York chapter serves Buffalo, Rochester, and parts of Northwest Pennsylvania. In 2021, the foundation supported 1,555 Veterans, juniors, undeserved individuals, and Special Olympic athletes.