PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Little League Championships are returning to Penfield, NY for the third year in a row.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade of the teams and other opening ceremonies, and will run until July 31.

Like years prior, a mandatory manager meeting and tournament draw will occur the day before opening ceremonies.

Games will take place on July 26 and 27. After that, the young players will take a break with the annual homerun derby and player picnic on July 28.

The competition will resume on July 29, with the championship game slated for Sunday, July 31.

This year marks the end of Penfield Little League’s three-year agreement with parent company, Little League International, located in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“Being the tournament host has been one of the best Little League moments for me and all of Penfield Little League,” tournament chair Greg Kamp stated in a press release. “These 11 and 12 year-olds are amazing, and knowing they can make it to the World Series is wonderful for them. It has been an honor to host this tournament and I truly believe we have set a new standard for state championships.”

Teams across the state are currently determining who will come to Penfield. The final eight teams will be known on July 22.