Penfield finishes regular season undefeated, highlighting a busy day of Section V finales

Mark Zilist (7) celebrates with his teammates after his second-half goal. The Patriots won 3-0 to finish the regular season 10-0. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

McMillan scores twice as Patriots complete only perfect regular season in Class AA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regular seasons came to a close around Section V as teams prepared to begin their playoff runs.

BOYS SOCCER

Penfield 3, Rush-Henrietta 0

Penfield completed their perfect season with a 3-0 shutout of Rush-Henrietta.

Shane McMillan fought off three defenders and tucked one inside the right post for the first goal of the game. The Patriots led 1-0 at the half.

In the 45th minute, Cristiano Mounnarat sent a perfect corner kick right to the head of McMillan who sent it in for his second goal of the game. The goal was his 14th of the season. Mark Zilish added the exclamation point, firing the ball in out of midair with his left foot.

Penfield finishes 10-0, the only Class AA team in Section V, boys or girls, to complete a perfect regular season.

Churchville-Chili 5, Gates-Chili 0

Joe Skuza, Nick Rippe, Alex Blondale, and Caleb Bailey all scored in the first half as the Saints pulled away from the Spartans early. Bailey added another in the second half to give Churchville-Chili a 5-0 win. Churchville-Chili heads to the playoffs with a 6-2-2 record.

Spencerport 2, Brighton 0

Spencerport kept a clean sheet to move to 6-2-2 on the season with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

In the 18th minute, Vincent Ranieri avoided the charging keeper and was able to fire a shot on net. It was deflected but Jacob Weiss was there to put it in for the early lead.

The score remained tied until the 66th minute when Justin Barnard scored on a header assisted by Josh Ockrin.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pittsford Mendon 1, Pittsford Sutherland 0

The undefeated Mendon girls soccer team locked up the No. 2 seed in the Class A sectional tournament, finishing the regular season 10-0 with a 1-0 win over Sutherland.

Bridget Merkel scored the lone goal of the game in the eighth minute of play with an assist from Grace O’Hara. Both teams had ample scoring chances throughout, but Mendon’s defense proved to be dominant. The Vikings recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pittsford Mendon 4, Brighton 1

In a game that was closer than the score indicated, the Vikings pulled away from the Barons in the fourth quarter to win 4-1.

Mendon led 1-0 after the first quarter, but Lydia Lorenzo tied things up in the second quarter with a penalty stroke goal.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Vikings exploded in the final stanza. Elizabeth Duquette’s shot made it through traffic to give Mendon the lead with 8:39 remaining.

With just over five minutes to play, Ellery Stamp batted the ball out of mid-air to give the Vikings the 3-1 lead. Alexandra Hess added another in the waning moments to make it a 4-1 win. The Vikings finish the regular season with a 7-3-1 record