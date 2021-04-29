Penfield boys volleyball reaches Class A championship game

Patriots knock off Fairport in four sets

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield boys volleyball team is off to the Class A championship game after a 3-1 win over Fairport in the semifinals.

The second-seeded Patriots won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-11. Fairport rallied to take the third set 25-22.

The deciding fourth set came down to the wire with Penfield winning 26-24 as Ryan Wilkins delivered the final kill to push the Patriots to the championship game.

The Patriots will take on defending sectional champs McQuaid who defeated Rush-Henrietta in four sets.