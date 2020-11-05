Penfield boys soccer stays undefeated, shutting-out Victor

McMillan nets two goals as the Patriots move to 9-0 on the year.

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield recorded their third-straight shutout and their fourth in their last five games as they defeated Victor 4-0.

Emre Aktas cashed in a rebound in the 15th minute to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead. Gibson Spector built their lead later in the half as he poked in a loose ball after a corner kick. Shane McMillan scored with minutes left in the first half. He added another in the second for a 4-0 win.

Penfield moves to 9-0 with the win and will try and complete their perfect regular season on Saturday against Rush-Henrietta.