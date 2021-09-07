Padres’ Blake Snell loses gem in 7th inning against Angels

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels before walking two batters and allowing a two-out, two-run single to Jo Adell on his 96th pitch.

Snell was trying for the majors’ ninth no-hitter this year, which would’ve topped the record of eight set in 1884, the first season overhand pitching was permitted.

Joe Musgrove began the no-hit parade this year, pitching the first no-no in San Diego history in his second start for his hometown team.

Snell retired the first 18 batters Tuesday night before walking David Fletcher leading off the seventh. Luis Rengifo appeared to beat out a bunt for an infield single but the Padres appealed and video replay showed that Snell tagged Rengifo before he got to the bag. The call was overturned.

Snell struck out Phil Gosselin before walking Jack Mayfield. Adell then hit a liner to left to end Snell’s bid for the no-no and break a scoreless tie.

Snell has turned around an inconsistent season with three strong starts. He threw seven no-hit innings at Arizona a week earlier before coming out with his pitch count at 107. The Padres won 3-0 on a combined three-hitter. In his previous start, Snell threw a career-high 122 pitches in 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-3, 16-inning home loss to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

This was his third straight start with at least 10 strikeouts and his sixth this season.

With no DH at NL parks in interleague play, Shohei Ohtani was not in the Angels’ lineup. He leads leads the majors with 43 homers.

Snell was obtained in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 29.

