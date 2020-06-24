1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Osterman, teammates criticize softball team for anthem tweet

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A fast-pitch softball team was sharply criticized by U.S. star Cat Osterman and several of her teammates after it tweeted to President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag.

The Scrap Yard Dawgs played USSSA Pride on Monday night in Florida. The since-deleted tweet included a picture of the Dawgs standing and read: “Hey @realDonaldTrump Pro Fastpitch being played live @usssaspacecoast @USSSAPride Everyone respecting the FLAG!”

The 37-year-old Osterman tweeted after the game that she did not support the comments by the team and “will not represent them.” Monica Abbott, another U.S. pitcher headed to the Tokyo Olympics next year, said in a statement that she disagreed with the team’s message.

“Being blind sided, with a tweet like this in the middle of the game, is the utter most disrespect to my Black teammates, all athletes and supporters,” Abbott said in her Twitter post. “And this is not acceptable.”

USA Softball said Tuesday in a statement on its Twitter account that it “fully supports” all national team members and their rights to express their beliefs.

Osterman told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that the team is “walking away from Scrap Yard and will not wear Scrap Yard uniforms.”

“For now, we’re 15 or 16 girls and coaches who don’t have an organization,” she said. “Now we have to decide if we want to continue playing and what that would look like.”

It was the first game for Scrap Yard since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports all over the world. The Dawgs are an independent team based in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston.

A message was left Tuesday night seeking comment from the team.

Osterman said general manager Connie May sent the tweet, and the players spoke to her after the game.

“The GM tried to defend her tweet by saying it came from a good place in her heart and that she was proud of us taking the field and being able to unite, so to speak,” Osterman told the Chronicle.

“This team is very united. We were proud to take the field, and it would have been a platform for showing that sports can continue. However, it was hijacked by being political.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss