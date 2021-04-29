“Yes, it is my decision to reinstate him:” John Desko addresses Chase Scanlan situation ahead of Notre Dame game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach John Desko spoke with the media Wednesday but did not offer much in terms of the Chase Scanlan situation.

But did read this prepared statement at the beginning of his press conference:

“As you’re all well aware, federal law prohibits the university from discussing specific issues relating to a student’s experience or record at the university. We can tell you limited information related to a student-athlete’s team status. Chase was suspended from the team ten days ago (April 17, 2021) for violating team rules and expectations. On Monday April 26, 2021 I reinstated him. (Chase Scanlan) will not be traveling with the team this weekend. I can’t and won’t offer any further comment.”

Desko received ten questions in regards to Scanlan’s situation but answered them mostly the same way. He said he had no further comment or asked reporters to refer to his earlier statement.

He issued the same response when asked if he or the team has ever received any sensitivity training in regards to domestic violence.

Onondaga County District Attorney said they plan to look into the altercation and will interview the alleged victim at her convenience.

Scanlan leads SU in goals this season with 24. Syracuse is 6-4 with two games left in the regular season.

UPDATE: SU provided clarification on Desko’s statement that Chase practiced with the team Wednesday:

“When asked if Chase practiced with the team today, coach Desko said yes. To clarify, Chase Scanlan practiced independently with a member of the coaching staff.”

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Scanlan’s lawyer Peter Schaffer on Wednesday evening.

“At this time we have no comment. We have a conference call tonight. Chase has no comment. Chase is putting team first.” said Schaffer.

On Wednesday, Syracuse University released the following statement regarding the Scanlan situation:

“Federal law prohibits the University from discussing specific issues relating to a student’s experience or record at the University. We can confirm the following: Chase Scanlan was suspended from the men’s lacrosse team 10 days ago for violating team rules and expectations and reinstated on Monday, April 26. He will not be traveling with the team this weekend. Per federal privacy laws, the University cannot offer any further comment.”

Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack has yet to speak with the local media. Wildhack will be a guest on the ACC Network’s Packer and Durham show Thursday morning at 9 a.m.