Where to watch: Syracuse University men’s basketball vs. Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will hit the road to take on the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday night.

The game will be on ESPN 2 at 7 p.m.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
  • DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
  • New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

