Where to watch: SU vs. Wake Forest

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night.

Tip time is set for 8 p.m.

The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

PROVIDERTV CHANNEL
DirecTV612
Verizon571 (HD)
Spectrum388
Dish Network402
New Visions80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

