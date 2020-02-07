SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night.
Tip time is set for 8 p.m.
The game can be seen on the ACC Network.
|PROVIDER
|TV CHANNEL
|DirecTV
|612
|Verizon
|571 (HD)
|Spectrum
|388
|Dish Network
|402
|New Visions
|80 (SD) and 780 (HD)
You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade serenades snow day announcement
- Where to watch: SU vs. Wake Forest
- Fairport grad debuts new movie in Rochester
- US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%
- Red Wings snap 9-game skid with 4-3 shootout win over Sabres
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9