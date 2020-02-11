Where to watch: SU vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is in the Dome tonight to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
  • DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
  • New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

