Where to watch: SU vs. Iowa

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight in the Carrier Dome.

Tip time is 7 p.m.

If you don’t have tickets, the game will be televised on ESPN2.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

  • Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
  • Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
  • DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
  • New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

Earlier Tuesday, NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti spoke with Mark Emmert on “Orange Nation” radio. Emmert is a basketball beat writer for the Des Moines Register.

Adrian Autry also was on “Orange Nation” radio. Click below to listen to his interview.

