Where to watch: SU vs. Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is on a winning streak. On Tuesday, the Orange will head to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The game will be on the Yes Network. Here’s where you can watch the game:
- Spectrum Ch. 53 and 321
- Verizon Fios Ch. 76 and 576
- Direct TV Ch. 631
- New Visions Ch.76 and 762
