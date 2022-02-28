SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In Coach K’s final game at the Carrier Dome, the 7th ranked Duke Blue Devils rolled past Syracuse 97-72.

Duke’s Mark Williams poured in a game-high 28 points, and added 12 rebounds. The Blue Devils hit 15 three-point field goals.

Buddy Boeheim paced the Orange with 23 points. Joe Girard III chipped in 18 points.

Syracuse drops to 15-14 overall (9-9 in the ACC).

SU will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Monday to take on the UNC Tar Heels.

To listen to SU head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the loss to Duke, click on the video player above.