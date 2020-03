SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — If you didn't know any better, listening to John Wallace's speech, you would have thought he was commemorating his time at Greece Athena High School. That's what he was doing, in a way, during his jersey retirement at halftime of today's Syracuse game.

After watching his number 44 jersey unveiled in the rafters, he spent much of his time almost reciting a love letter to his hometown. Wallace thanked those that got him there to Syracuse; his teachers, his coaches, his mother, and his fellow Trojan teammates who he won a state title with back in 1992.