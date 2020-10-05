WATCH: Head Football Coach Dino Babers looks ahead to Duke game inside the dome on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Football Head Coach Dino Babers answers the media’s questions as the Orange get set to take on Duke inside the Dome on Saturday, October 10.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Coach Babers did not mention whether or not Preseason All-American safety Andre Cisco would play this week against Duke. Cisco was hurt in warmups against Georgia Tech and did not play. Coach Babers did not want to say whether or not Cisco was able to do anything last week during the bye or what his status was for this week to not give an advantage to the Blue Devils.

“Andre suffered a lower body extremity injury in the pregame. In 39 years I’ve never seen that happen,” said Coach Babers. “I’ve seen him every day and he’s been smiling and he’s been excited so we’ll see.”

He also added that redshirt junior defensive back Eric Coley is also injured and did not play against Georgia Tech.

The Orange have also been waiting on Dakota Davis to get healthy. Coach Babers did not say whether he or any other injuries on the offensive line would return this week.

“We got open arms waiting for those guys to come back, but right now there’s no change. We need them,” said Coach Babers.