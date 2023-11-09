SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Wednesday night, defeating Canisius at the JMA Wireless Dome 89-77.

Judah Mintz poured in a career-high 26 points, in the win over the Golden Griffins. J.J. Starling chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Orange in the win.

SU returns to action next Tuesday at home against Colgate.

