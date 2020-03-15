Breaking News
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
Washington and Carey expected to transfer

Orange Nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Howard Washington and Jalen Carey are expected to transfer from Syracuse.

This comes after Brycen Goodine tweeted out he was leaving on Friday.

Washington played in 41 games in his career scoring 42 career points. Washington dealt with multiple knee injuries and suffered a stroke during his career. Washington received the Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award from the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association for his perseverance to return to the court. He was honored at the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Carey played in just two games this year before a thumb injury ended his season. He appeared in 26 games his freshman season. He had a career-high 26 points against Connecticut on November 15th, 2018.

Their potential departures leaves just Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim as the only returning guards on the roster.

