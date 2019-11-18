Two SU players named ACC Players of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Two Syracuse University players have been named Players of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Dakota Davis, Syracuse, So., RG, Mount Airy, Md.

Graded out the highest of Syracuse’s starting front five in the Orange’s 49-6 win at Duke • Did not allow a sack and collected a team-high five knockdowns in 56 snaps to help the Orange earn its first ACC win of the season • Opened holes for two 100-yard rushers, as both Moe Neal and Jarveon Howard finished with 115 yards on the ground • Paved the way for an Orange offense that averaged 6.7 yards per play against the Blue Devils and set season highs for both rushing yards (286) and rushing touchdowns (4).

CO-LINEBACKER – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse, Sr., MLB, Tacoma, Wash.

Posted his third consecutive double-digit tackle game, making a team-best 14 stops in the Orange’s 49-6 victory at Duke • Added 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry to help Syracuse secure its first conference win of the season • Keyed a defense that held the Blue Devils without a touchdown and limited them to 279 yards of offense on 85 plays (3.3 avg.), while forcing three turnovers that led to 21 Syracuse points • Williams ranks fourth in the ACC in tackles per game (9.1).

The ACC Players of the Week are determined by a 15-member media panel.

