Trishton Jackson receives invite to NFL Combine

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange scores a touchdown against Jalen Alexander #30 of the Duke Blue Devilsduring the first quarter of their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At least one former Syracuse football player will be in Indianapolis for the upcoming NFL Combine.

Former Syracuse wide receiver Trishton Jackson will get his chance to impress NFL staff and coaches.

Jackson declared for the NFL draft after his junior season with the Orange where he finished with 66 catches for 1,023 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The NFL Combine runs from February 23rd to March 2nd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft starts April 23rd and ends on April 25th.