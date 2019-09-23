Trishton Jackson named ACC Receiver of the Week

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Trishton Jackson #86 of the Syracuse Orange sheds Anton Curtis #3 and Alex Grace #34 of the Western Michigan Broncos on his way to a touchdown during the third quarter at the Carrier Dome on September 21, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Western Michigan 52-33. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse redshirt junior wide receiver Trishton Jackson (West Bloomfield, Mich.) was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week on Monday, Sept. 23 for his performance in the Orange’s 52-33 home victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Jackson averaged 23.5 yards per reception, making six catches for 141 yards with two touchdowns. Jackson was on the receiving end of a pair of Tommy DeVito (Cedar Grove, N.J.) touchdown throws in the third quarter. The first covered 59 yards and the second went for 46 yards.

For Jackson, it was his second 100-yard receiving game in the last three weeks. He ranks fourth in the ACC in receiving yards per game (83.8) and he is tied for fourth in the conference with four touchdown catches.

Jackson and the Orange return to action Saturday, Sept. 28 when they host Holy Cross at the Dome. Kickoff between the Orange and Crusaders is scheduled for noon on ACC Network.

Tickets to watch the Orange and Crusaders start at $25 and are available now online (Cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-DOME-TIX) and at the Dome Box Office located in the Ensley Athletic Center.

ACC Football Players of the Week – Sept. 23, 2019

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Co-Running Backs: AJ Dillon, Boston College and Cam Akers, Florida State

Receiver: Trishton Jackson, Syracuse

Offensive Lineman: Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh

Defensive Lineman: Marvin Wilson, Florida State

Linebacker: Charles Snowden, Virginia

Defensive Back: Chris Ingram, NC State

Specialist: Aaron Mathews, Pittsburgh

Rookie: Jarren Williams, Miami