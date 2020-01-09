SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse athletics fans have the chance to purchase Tought4T warm-up shirts. The shirts were made to honor Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange point guard who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
The men’s and women’s warm-up shirts are available online via Fanatics at shop.cuse.com, the Syracuse University Bookstore, Manny’s and Shirt World.
Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to Tiana and her family.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Amtrak crosses new Genesee arch bridge at Letchworth for first time
- Manhattan Square residents fed up with asbestos work, rodents, mold, and more
- New Trump administration rule could speed up infrastructure, but impact climate
- Tough4T warm-up shirts now on sale
- Gates man charged for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9