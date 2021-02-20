‘ This was one of the better comebacks I’ve had here ’ Jim Boeheim following win over Notre Dame

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim with a sly smile for the referee in a game between Syracuse and Notre Dame in Syracuse N.Y. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR- TV) –

Syracuse beat Notre Dame at home Saturday afternoon 75-67.

SU junior guard Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange with a career-high 29 points, going 10-19 from the field including 6-10 from three-point range. Marek Dolezaj added 18 points and six rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action Monday when they face Duke on the road. It’s a 7:00 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on ESPN.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win against Notre Dame, just click on the video player above.