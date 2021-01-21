Terrence Samuel named Wide Receivers Coach at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers announced the hiring of Terrence Samuel as the Orange’s wide receivers coach on Thursday. Samuel brings more than 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Syracuse staff, most recently serving as the passing game coordinator at UNLV this season following a nine-year tenure on the Michigan State staff.

“Coach Samuel has years of experience at the Power 5 level and has coached some excellent wide receivers in his career,” Babers said. “He has an eye for talent! Coach Samuel has proven to recruit good players and develop them for the next level on and off the field. He will be a great mentor for these young men. I look forward to adding his experience both on the field and on the recruiting trail to the Syracuse University football program.”

“Coming to coach at Syracuse feels like a full circle experience for me, as I almost ended up here during my recruitment as a player,” Samuel said. “I’m excited to join this program and I thank Coach Babers and [Director of Athletics] John Wildhack for the opportunity.”

Samuel’s tenure with UNLV was limited to just six games, following a shortened Mountain West Conference schedule, but the Rebels’ receiving corps under Samuel featured freshman All-American Kyle Williams, who set the program record with 5.8 receptions per game.

During his tenure at Michigan State, Samuel’s wideouts earned All-Big Ten honors eight times in his eight seasons coaching the position group, including two Big Ten Receivers of the Year in Tony Lippett (2014) and Aaron Burbridge (2015). He also coached five wideouts who were selected in the NFL Draft during that time and saw six of his receivers make active NFL rosters after leaving MSU.

The Spartans made a bowl game in eight of his nine seasons with the program, including a pair of trips to New Year’s Six bowls (2014 Rose Bowl, 2015 Cotton Bowl) and a trip to the College Football Playoff in the 2015 campaign.

Prior to his time in East Lansing, Samuel spent the 2010 season at Central Michigan, where he coached wide receiver Cody Wilson to a one of the top seasons in Chippewas’ history. Wilson caught 83 passes and recorded the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in school history (1,137).

Samuel spent two seasons at North Dakota State (2008-09) after serving as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Nebraska-Omaha in 2007 when the Mavericks won the North Central Conference Championship and had a 10-1 record. It was his third stop at Nebraska-Omaha. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Omaha in 1998. From 2003 through 2005, Samuel mentored the defensive backs for two seasons and was the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2005.

His first full-time season coaching receivers came in 2006 at Southeast Missouri State. He also had a graduate assistant position at Arizona (2001-02).

A 1995 graduate of Purdue, Samuel was a four-year letter winner for the Boilermakers, which is where he first crossed paths with Babers. Babers was the Purdue wide receivers coach for the first three seasons of Samuel’s collegiate career. While at Purdue, he was the recipient of the 1994 Kiwanis Citizenship Award, which is presented to a Boilermaker football player who excels most in the combined roles of player, student and community volunteer.

THE SAMUEL FILE

Alma Mater: Purdue ’95

Family: wife, Jaclyn; sons, Brooklyn and Draven

COACHING EXPERIENCE

1998-00: Nebraska-Omaha – Graduate Assistant

2001-02: Arizona – Graduate Assistant

2003-05: Nebraska-Omaha – Defensive Backs (‘03-‘04); Outside Linebackers/Special Teams (’05)

2006: Southeast Missouri State – Wide Receivers

2007: Nebraska-Omaha – Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

2008-09: North Dakota State – Wide Receivers

2010: Central Michigan – Wide Receivers

2011-19: Michigan State – Wide Receivers (2011-18); Defensive Backs (2019)

2020: UNLV – Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers