Syracuse’s Kendall Coleman to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSYR) – Syracuse senior defensive end Kendall Coleman (Indianapolis, Ind.) has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl. Coleman is the 82nd Orange star to receive an invitation to the nation’s longest-running senior all-star game.

Coleman joins position-mate Alton Robinson (Converse, Texas) as Syracuse seniors who have agreed to compete in one of college football’s postseason all-star games. Robinson recently accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Syracuse’s defensive captain, Coleman leads all SU defensive linemen with 37 tackles this season. He is second on the Orange with nine tackles for loss, including four sacks. A starter in 41 of the 42 career games he’s played, Coleman has 126 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks over four seasons.

Coleman joins an elite list of football greats who have played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Past participants include Tom Brady, John Elway, Brett Favre, as well as Syracuse Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Larry Csonka, Art Monk and 1961 Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis. Former Orange standouts Chris Slayton and Jamal Custis played in last year’s game.



Held every year since 1925, the East-West Shrine Bowl benefits the Shriners Hospitals for Children, and its mission to provide advanced care for children with specialized medical needs, in a compassionate, family-centered environment.



The bowl’s 95th edition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be televised on NFL Network.