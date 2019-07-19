Syracuse WR Sean Riley earns spot on Biletnikoff Award watch list

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Orange senior wide receiver Sean Riley (Los Angeles, Calif.) has been named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, released today by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The award is named after legendary Florida State and Oakland Raiders star Fred Biletnikoff and is presented to the nation’s outstanding receiver, regardless of position.

Riley is one of six receivers from the Atlantic Coast Conference to make the 50-player watch list. He’s joined by Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry, Miami’s K.J. Osborn, and Virginia Tech’s Damon Hazelton.

Riley started 12 of 13 games in 2018 and was an all-purpose selection to the All-ACC Third Team. He led the Orange with 64 catches for 756 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Riley finished sixth in the ACC in receptions per game (4.9) and tallied three 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 164 yards in Syracuse’s win over NC State. A 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-ACC Second Team selection at wide receiver, Riley enters his senior season as the conference’s active leader in receptions (83).

The 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Nov. 18, while the three finalists will be revealed on Nov. 25. This year’s Biletnikoff winner will be announced live on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. The formal presentation of the 2019 Biletnikoff Award will be made at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet in the University Center Club of Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium on Feb. 15, 2020.

For more information on the Biletnikoff Award, visit www.biletnikoffaward.com.

The Orange kick off the 2019 campaign at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 31 and open their home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 14 versus Clemson.

