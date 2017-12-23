Syracuse women’s hoops wraps up non-conference play with a win over UNLV

The Syracuse University women’s basketball team (12-1) closed out non-conference play with a 69-55 victory over UNLV (5-6), Friday night at Cox Pavilion.

Four Syracuse players recorded double-digit outings against the Lady Rebels, as the Orange improve to 12-1 on the season.

The Syracuse offense was electric in the first quarter, jumping out to an 18-0 lead, thanks in part to freshman Digna Strautmane, who put up nine points in the first frame.

Miranda Drummond knocked down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the quarter to give Syracuse the 28-6 lead after 10 minutes of play.

The threes were raining down for the Orange as the team combined for 11 baskets from beyond the arc in the game.

Gabrielle Cooper and Drummond poured in back-to-back threes to open the second half, giving the Orange a 23-point lead at the 7:42 mark in the third quarter.

Freshman Amaya Finklea-Guity opened the fourth quarter with a layup to put the Orange up by 25, the largest lead of the game for Syracuse.

The Lady Rebels would not go quietly, posting 13 fourth quarter points and narrowing the gap to 14.