Syracuse women’s basketball predicted to finish third in the ACC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The expectations are high for the Syracuse women’s basketball team in the 2020-21 season.
Syracuse has been picked to finish third in the ACC by the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. The Blue Ribbon Panel also gave Syracuse two first place votes.
Returning graduate guard Tiana Mangakahia and senior guard Kiara Lewis were both selected to the Preseason All-ACC Team by both the Head Coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel.
Kamilla Cardoso, the top-recruit in program history, has also been picked to the ACC Newcomer Watch List by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and Head Coaches. Cardoso is the fifth ranked recruit in the country and leads SU’s fourth ranked recruiting class.
Lewis led the Orange in scoring last year with 17.3 points per game and was named to the All-ACC first team.
Mangakahia is making her return to the court after missing last year recovering from breast cancer. She received a waiver to return to Syracuse in October and has been practicing with the team in the preseason. Mangakahia is the all-time program leader in assists with 591.
Managakahia was named to the 20-player Nancy Liberman Award watch list on Monday. The award is given out annually to the nation’s top point guard.
The full preseason ACC honors are listed below.
Head Coaches & Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Player of the Year
Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G
Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team
Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F
Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (12 Preseason Player of the Year Votes)
Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C
Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State So., G
Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (3)
Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G
Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C
Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G
Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F
Head Coaches Newcomer Watch List
Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G
Kianna Smith, Louisville, Jr., G
Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G
Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F
Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C
Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
Louisville (13 first-place votes) – 223
NC State (2) – 210
Syracuse – 193
North Carolina – 157
Georgia Tech – 146
Notre Dame – 138
Virginia Tech – 125
Florida State – 124
Boston College – 120
Miami – 99
Duke – 74
Wake Forest – 73
Clemson – 56
Pittsburgh – 37
Virginia – 25
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team (57 voters)
Taylor Soule, Boston College, Jr., F (3)
Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G (40)
Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, Sr., C
Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C (11)
Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame, So., F
Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Sr., G
Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, Gr., G (3)
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C
Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G
Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F
() Indicates preseason player of the year votes
Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List
Tiana England, Florida State, Gr., G
Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G
Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G
Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F
Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C
Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (57 voters)
Louisville (45 first-place votes) – 840 points
NC State (10) – 797 points
Syracuse (2) – 724 points
Notre Dame – 555 points
North Carolina – 547 points
Florida State – 516 points
Virginia Tech – 482 points
Boston College – 468 points
Georgia Tech – 452 points
Duke – 385 points
Miami – 359 points
Wake Forest – 258 points
Clemson – 183 points
Virginia – 149 points
Pitt – 125 points
() Indicates first-place votes