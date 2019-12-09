Syracuse women get back on track with blowout win over UMBC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse got back into the win column Sunday afternoon with a dominating 82-48 victory over UMBC in the Carrier Dome. Digna Strautmane and Teisha Hyman paced the Orange squad, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively.

Amaya Finklea-Guity recorded back-to-back double figure games following up her 11-point outing at Michigan where she had 13 points. All in all, five total Orange broke the 10-point plateau.

Syracuse takes a week off before returning to the court for the Florida Sunshine Classic Dec. 20-22 in Winter Park, Fla.

Syracuse opens the two-game tournament against #19 Michigan State on Friday before facing off against West Virginia on Sunday. Both games tip off at 1:30 p.m., and fans can watch live via FloHoops.com

