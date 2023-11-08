SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Three Syracuse players recorded double-doubles as the Orange beat Lafayette, 75-41, in the 2023-24 season opener inside the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday evening.

Fifth-year guard Dyaisha Fair paced ‘Cuse with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman Alyssa Latham (15 pts, 10 reb) and graduate guard Alaina Rice (10 pts, 11 reb) also recorded double figures in points and boards.

Junior forward Kyra Wood and freshman guard Sophie Burrows scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Orange in the victory.

Kay Donahue led Lafayette with nine points in the contest.

Newcomers Burrows, Latham, Marilena Triantafylli and Izabel Varejão all made their official Syracuse debuts.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Syracuse grabbed a 24-14 lead 1:03 into the second quarter, courtesy of a Wood layup, and never trailed by more than 10 the rest of the contest.

The Orange would go on a 38-11 run over a 16:19 stretch during the second and third quarters. ‘Cuse led by as much as 40 (75-35) in the victory.

CRASHING THE BOARDS

Syracuse had 58 rebounds in the victory, with Fair and Rice leading the way with 11 boards each. The Orange out-rebounded the Leopards, 58-27, generating second-chance scoring with a 25-6 margin in offensive boards off the glass.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Syracuse is now 2-0 in season openers under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

The Orange are now 3-0 all-time against Lafayette.

Fair, Latham and Rice became the first Orange trio to register a double-double in a game since Tiana Mangakahia (19 pts, 13 assists), Emily Engstler (11 pts, 13 reb) and Kamilla Cardoso (10 pts, 16 reb) on Jan. 19, 2021 vs. North Carolina.

Latham became the first Syracuse freshman to record a double-double in her college debut since Digna Strautmane recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds in the 2017-2018 season opener vs. Morgan State.

Syracuse’s first made field goal to open both halves was a trey from Burrows.

‘Cuse out rebounded the Leopards, 58-27, including a 25-6 margin in offensive boards.

The Orange had 42 points in the paint in the win.

NEXT GAME

Syracuse continues its three game homestand to begin the season on Friday, Nov. 10, when it welcomes Central Connecticut State to the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. The game will stream live on ACC Network Extra.