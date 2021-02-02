Syracuse winning streak snapped with loss at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Once again the Syracuse women’s basketball team dug itself a big first-half hole, but this time they couldn’t come back falling at Georgia Tech 76-63.

The Yellow Jackets raced out to a 28-12 lead after the first quarter. Syracuse would cut the deficit to 40-27 after two quarters.

SU would start the third on an 8-0 run, cutting the Georgia Tech lead to five. The home team though would outscore Syracuse 22-15 in the 4th, pulling away for their sixth straight victory.

Kamilla Cardoso paced the Orange attack with 18 points and four rebounds. Tiana Mangakahia added 15 points and nine assists in the loss.

Lorela Cubaj poured in a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds in the win for Georgia Tech.

Syracuse drops to 9-4 overall (6-4 in the ACC).

It will be a short rest for the Orange, as Syracuse is back in action on Thursday. SU will welcome in Wake Forest for a 6 p.m. tip at the Dome on the ACC Network.