SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse and Canisius will meet for the first time since 2012 when the Orange host the Golden Griffins on Wednesday, November 8, in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Syracuse-Canisius Series:

The New York rivals are playing for the first time since Dec. 15, 2012, a game won by Syracuse, 85-61.

Syracuse has a 46-24 advantage in the all-time series with Canisius.

The Orange have captured the last 21 pairings with the Golden Griffins.

The two teams met for the first time on Feb. 10, 1945.

Canisius was 10-20 overall and 8-12 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Coach Reggie Witherspoon enters his eighth campaign at the helm.

The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in the last year of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. Adrian Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year in charge of the Syracuse program. The Orange return starting guard Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg., 4.6 apg.), a member of the All-ACC Rookie Team, and forward Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior).