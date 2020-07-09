1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Syracuse University’s athletic director comments on the status of sports at SU

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On a conference call Thursday morning, Syracuse University’s director of athletics talked about the fall and the impact of Wednesday’s Ivy League announcement could have on their sports.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League made the decision to call off all athletic competitions for the fall semester. 

On the Zoom call Thursday morning, NewsChannel 9 asked what that could mean for Syracuse University.

“The ACC, athletic directors, and the conference staff on a biweekly basis. I’m part of a football subcommittee with three other ADs [athletic directors] and three other coaches, so the Ivy League announcement isn’t necessarily going to impact anything the ACC does or doesn’t do. The Ivy League announcement was one that we anticipated and we are still working diligently on a model that will have us playing in the fall,” said John Wildhack, SU’s Director of Athletics.

The Ivy League announcement will impact some of SU’s Olympic sports. They will lose games since they did schedule competition against Ivy League schools. The ACC announced Thursday morning that they will delay the start of their fall Olympic sports until September 1.

Destination NY

