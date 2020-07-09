Syracuse University’s athletic director comments on the status of sports at SU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On a conference call Thursday morning, Syracuse University’s director of athletics talked about the fall and the impact of Wednesday’s Ivy League announcement could have on their sports.

On Wednesday, the Ivy League made the decision to call off all athletic competitions for the fall semester.

On the Zoom call Thursday morning, NewsChannel 9 asked what that could mean for Syracuse University.

“The ACC, athletic directors, and the conference staff on a biweekly basis. I’m part of a football subcommittee with three other ADs [athletic directors] and three other coaches, so the Ivy League announcement isn’t necessarily going to impact anything the ACC does or doesn’t do. The Ivy League announcement was one that we anticipated and we are still working diligently on a model that will have us playing in the fall,” said John Wildhack, SU’s Director of Athletics.

The Ivy League announcement will impact some of SU’s Olympic sports. They will lose games since they did schedule competition against Ivy League schools. The ACC announced Thursday morning that they will delay the start of their fall Olympic sports until September 1.