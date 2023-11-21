HONOLULU, H.I. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team suffered its first loss on Monday, at the Maui Invitational to 7th ranked Tennessee 73-56.

SU jumped on the Vols early, racing out to a 19-11 lead. Benny Williams helped to spark the early run, scoring all eight of his points in the first ten minutes of the game. Tennessee would close the half on a 12-5 run, taking a 30-25 lead into halftime.

‘Cuse would pull to within three, with just over eight minutes to play, but the Orange couldn’t get any close. The Vols ended the game on a 12-0 run, sealing the win over SU.

Chris Bell led the Orange with 16 points. Judah Mintz chipped in 15 points, on just 4-14 shooting from the field. Dalton Knecht was one of three Tennessee players in double figures, scoring a game-high 17 points.

SU shot just 35 percent from the field, and was out rebounded by 15.

It’s the first loss in ten games at the Maui Invitational for Syracuse.

The loss drops the Orange to 3-1 on the season.

Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. against 11th ranked Gonzaga. You can watch the game on ESPN2.