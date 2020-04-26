1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Syracuse standout Alton Robinson selected by Seattle Seahawks

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Alton Robinson is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The Syracuse defensive end standout was selected by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the 5th round (148th overall pick).

(Courtesy: Syracuse Athletics)
Career Overview: Three-year starter at defensive end … Joined the Orange during 2017 preseason camp and quickly moved into the starting lineup … Two-time All-ACC selection, including earning second-team honors as a junior in 2018 … Winner of Syracuse’s Tim Green Award as the team’s most outstanding defensive lineman in 2018 and 2019 … Joined Arthur Jones (2007, 2009) and Chandler Jones (2010, 2011) as the only players in team history to win the award twice … In 36 games (34 starts), had 115 tackles (72 solo) … Finished his career No. 7 on Syracuse’s all-time sacks list with 19.5 and tied for No. 9 in team history with 32.5 tackles for loss … Also recorded five forced fumbles, batted down five passes and recovered a pair of fumbles … In 2018, teamed with Kendall Coleman to form the ACC’s No. 1 sack duo with 20 combined quarterback takedowns … Both players had 10 sacks each … Spent his freshman season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he was one of the top junior-college pass rushers in the country … Recorded two sacks for the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl .

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss