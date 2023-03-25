SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A seven-goal run in the first half broke open one of the oldest rivalries in college lacrosse as Syracuse dispatched Hobart by an 18-7 count Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse (6-4) extended its winning streak to three for the second time this season. Spallina led the Orange with six points on four goals and two assists, moving into the top 10 freshman season records in goals, assists, and points along the way. Classmate Michael Leo finished with another hat trick. Will Mark made 14 saves in his 56 minutes of action.

The Orange conclude the home schedule for the regular season next week, taking on a Notre Dame team ranked first in the polls this week. Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.